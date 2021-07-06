CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of the Sunrise Boulevard bridge over the American River due to a vehicle accident.

Rancho Cordova police say a car crashed down an embankment near the bridge. It did not end up in the water, officers say.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Rancho Cordova police say two of the three southbound lanes just south of the bridge are closed.

Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.