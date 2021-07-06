RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of the Sunrise Boulevard bridge over the American River due to a vehicle accident.
Rancho Cordova police say a car crashed down an embankment near the bridge. It did not end up in the water, officers say.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
Rancho Cordova police say two of the three southbound lanes just south of the bridge are closed.
Two of three southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard just south of the bridge over the American River are currently closed due to a vehicle accident. Please use alternate routes.
— Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) July 6, 2021
Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.
Updates to follow.