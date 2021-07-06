ROSEMONT (CBS13) — Two homes were damaged in a fire in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.
Metro Fire crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say the flames extended to a second home.
This incident is knocked down. Search for occupants was clear. No further updates. This incident is within the City of Rancho Cordova.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 6, 2021
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.