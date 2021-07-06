CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ROSEMONT (CBS13) — Two homes were damaged in a fire in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was along Tierra Grande Circle.

Metro Fire crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say the flames extended to a second home.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.