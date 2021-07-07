STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responding to a report of a shooting located the male victim just after 10 p.m. along the 5100 block of Washington Street, a few blocks away from East Side Community Park.
Detectives say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
His identity has not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office said no suspect information was available. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest.