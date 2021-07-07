SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person was hurt in a reported shooting along southbound I-5 near Elk Grove this afternoon, California Highway Patrol says.
CHP says the shooting was reported a little before 2 p.m. near Hood-Franklin Road.
Officers say a caller reported they were shot at while driving on the freeway.
One passenger in the vehicle was hurt. No details about the extent of their injuries have been released at this point.
No information about the suspect has been released either.