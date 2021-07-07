CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Elk Grove News, Freeway Shooting, Interstate 5, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person was hurt in a reported shooting along southbound I-5 near Elk Grove this afternoon, California Highway Patrol says. 

CHP says the shooting was reported a little before 2 p.m. near Hood-Franklin Road.

Officers say a caller reported they were shot at while driving on the freeway.

One passenger in the vehicle was hurt. No details about the extent of their injuries have been released at this point.

No information about the suspect has been released either.