(CBS) – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, will bring Love Island fans access to even more of the action this season with 15 hours of exclusive and uncensored content in addition to the ability to watch Love Island live and on-demand through the service.

Each week, Paramount+’s Love Island coverage will include an additional too hot for broadcast episode on Mondays, Love Island: The Drop, featuring an unfiltered look at the intimate goings-on straight from the Villa and on Fridays Love Island: Laid Bare, an exclusive look at previously un-aired moments.

Love Island: The Drop (Sunday; Additional Dates to Be Announced)

Each week, Paramount+ will feature a deeper, unfiltered look at special events in the Villa ranging from surprise new arrivals to challenges, dates and more. The first edition will be available to stream on demand on Sunday, July 11, with additional dates and times to be announced.

Love Island Paramount+ Exclusive Episode (Mondays)

Fans missing their dose of Love Island on Mondays, can turn to Paramount+ to stream a new episode too spicy to air on television. Beginning Monday, July 12th, exclusive and uncensored episodes will be available to stream weekly on Mondays at 9:00 PM, ET/6:00 PM, PT, and will also be available to watch on demand later that same evening.

Love Island: Laid Bare (Fridays)

Every Friday beginning July 16th at 1:00 PM, ET/10:00 AM, PT, stream a one-hour intimate look at moments from the show only a streaming service could air.

Love Island’s special 90-minute season premiere on the CBS airs Wednesday, July 7th from 9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT. Following its season premiere, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and Sunday from 9:00-11:00PM, ET/PT during its first week. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, and Sundays from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT for the remainder of the season. Check your local listings for more information.