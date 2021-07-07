MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Modesto on Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a house along the 2500 block of Guadalajara Drive.
Modesto Fire says they were alerted by an alarm company about smoke being detected at the home. Firefighters who arrived at the scene immediately saw smoke coming from the upstairs area.
A second alarm was called due to the size of the home and the potential for the flames to grow, firefighters say.
Firefighters were able to get a handle on the flames, though, with minimal damage to the home.
One person was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a malfunctioning ventilation fan.