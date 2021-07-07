CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling two vegetation fires in the American River Parkway.

The fires are located at Mile Marker 6, with a combined size of five acres. Forward progress of the fires has stopped and firefighters are now in mop-up mode.

The first fire was reported around 10 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.