SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is urging residents to start cutting back on their water usage at it stares down a shortage.
On Wednesday, city officials issued a "Water Watch" that asked people to cut back their water use by 10 percent. It's the first of six stages officials can put into effect in response to a looming water shortage.
"The City will be taking several internal actions to reduce its water use by up to 10 percent," said City Manager Howard Chan in a statement.
Residents are being urged to cut back on landscape watering and to fix leaks.
City crews will also be reducing irrigation at parks for streetscapes, as well as stopping non-essential water use by city programs, as part of the cutback.
Sacramento last had to issue a water cutback between 2014-2017, officials say.