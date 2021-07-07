SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at officers and led them on a chase that ended in the South Sacramento area Wednesday evening.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the chase ended in the area of Wallace and 38th avenues.
A heavy police presence was in the area. Police say the suspect got out of what was determined to be a stolen car once the chase ended and their whereabouts are unknown.
Police scanner audio obtained by CBS13 mentions shots being fire.
“He just shot a gun out the sunroof,” one officer says, and later adds, “All right, he just shot at us. He’s ah, eastbound 21st. Against traffic, he’s still firing off rounds.”
Sacramento police have not yet released any suspect information but said he is believed to be armed with a gun.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more details as they become available.