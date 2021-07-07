SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fundraiser to help other Make-A-Wish requests come true that was started by Samantha Dacong, a Sacramento teen who recently died from cancer, has reached its goal of raising $165,000.
CBS Miami's Frances Wang announced the news on social media Wednesday.
“You always said you wanted other children battling illnesses to know they’re not alone. Even from heaven, your heart is inspiring others…and now 16-17 other kids will get their wishes granted because of you,” Wang tweeted.
How we met in 2017… how we said goodbye in 2021…
Sammie…YOU DID IT!!! 💜💜💜
$165,000!!! A RECORD BROKEN IN ALL OF MAKE-A-WISH!!!! Your final wish is officially the #1 #WishKid fundraiser!!! pic.twitter.com/8caAgyzBOf
— Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) July 7, 2021
As of Wednesday afternoon, Sammie raised $165,870. According to Wang, Sammie’s efforts broke a Make-A-Wish record.
The 18-year-old was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2012. Make-A-Wish sent her to Disney World the year after – but ever since then, Sammie paid it forward by helping grant other people’s wishes.
She beat cancer once, but Sammie was then diagnosed with a second type of cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma.
In May, Sammie’s doctors informed her that the cancer had spread to her brain and turned terminal.
Despite the prognosis, Sammie continued to raise money for Make-A-Wish – including one time in May where she raised more than $22,000 in just a day.
“I barely turned 18 and I already had to go through a lot of tough situations that children shouldn’t be dealing with,” Dacong said at the time. “But I told myself there are others out there that need it too. I want to spread that story, don’t worry you are not alone.”