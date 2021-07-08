LODI (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Lodi that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, police announced on Thursday.
The suspected shooter was a 17-year-old male who was booked into juvenile hall for murder, the Lodi Police Department said.
The shooting happened on the night of July 2 along South Hutchins Street. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot to the upper body and died later on at the hospital.
Lodi police said there appears to have been an altercation between two groups that occurred in the area prior to the shooting and that both groups were known to each other.
Though, the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.