NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Napa County was rattled by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning.
The US Geological Survey reports that the quake hit a little after 12 a.m. and was centered about 7 miles southeast of the community of Angwin, west of Lake Berryessa.
According to the shake map, some rumbling could be felt all the way to the Sacramento area.
A series of smaller quakes followed the initial 3.6-magnitude shaker.
No damage has been reported.