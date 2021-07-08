SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man has died and an 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt after the motorcycle they were riding on was involved in a crash Wednesday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 8:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a crash on Grant Line Road near Richert Lane.
Officers believe the pickup was behind the motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, the two vehicles collided.
The motorcycle rider – a 68-year-old Elk Grove man – died at the hospital after the crash, CHP says. His passenger, an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy, sustained major injuries.
Helmets were found at the scene but officers say they haven’t determined if the riders were wearing them.
The pickup truck driver was not hurt in the crash. CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in the crash.