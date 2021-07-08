Thursday Noon Forecast - 7/8/21Jordan Segundo has the latest weather conditions for the Sacramento region.

7 minutes ago

Authorities Searching For Bear That Mauled Chico Woman To Death In MontanaA grizzly bear pulled a Butte County woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in the western Montana town of Ovando when she was killed early Tuesday, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials as they provided more details about the attack.

12 minutes ago

Helicopter Pilot Battling Lava Fire Goes Down In LakeThe pilot was able to swim to shore after making an emergency landing in the lake. There were no other passengers in the helicopter.

20 minutes ago

Fire Breaks Out At Carmichael Assisted Living FacilityInvestigators are trying to figure out what cause a fire at an assisted living facility in Carmichael on Monday. Flames broke out on Cyprus around 11 p.m. Our crew saw several residents who had been evacuated talking with firefighters. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

24 minutes ago

Brutal Triple-Digit Heatwave Starting In CaliforniaNo relief for days. That what we're looking at as a heatwave moves across our area, prompting an excessive heat warning. Valley temperatures could be triple digit range and we could see up to 115 especially from Marysville to the north. Temperatures could be peaking on Saturday.

32 minutes ago