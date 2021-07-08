BECKWOURTH (CBS13) – The Beckwourth Complex Wildfire burning in Plumas County forced another mandatory evacuation order on Thursday.
The evacuations are for all residences in the Dixie Valley. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said everyone must leave the area immediately and emergency personnel may not be able to assist anyone who chooses to remain.READ MORE: California Power Grid Operator Calls On Residents To Conserve Energy Friday
Mandatory evacuation orders were also put in place Wednesday for the area around Frenchman Lake.
An evacuation center was set up at the Portola Baptist Station Church at 171 S Gulling.READ MORE: WATCH: Sacramento Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Led Chase, Shot At Officers
As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service said the fire had burned more than 12,400 acres.
The Beckwourth Complex was initially two separate fires – the Dotta and Sugar fires – that were both sparked by lightning strikes last week before being combined into one single blaze. The complex was last said to be 30% contained.MORE NEWS: 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near California-Nevada Border
On Thursday, the forest service said fire behavior increased significantly over the last 24 hours as wind alignment and receptive fuels continue to be major factors in the spread of the fire and its intensity. A weekend heatwave is expected to bring even hotter and drier conditions.