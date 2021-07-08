CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:stanislaus county

EMPIRE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people nearby to shelter in place due to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation near Empire on Thursday.

Deputies are investigating two scenes in relation to the incident, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says. People are being asked to avoid the area of the 200 block of E Street as well as the Breezewood Mobile Home Park along S. Santa Fe Avenue.

No other information about the situation has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.