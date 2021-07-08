EMPIRE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people nearby to shelter in place due to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation near Empire on Thursday.
Police activity in the 200 block of "E" St in Empire, as well as the 600 block of S Santa Fe. Avoid area. No action required. https://t.co/H6Z4orw54F
— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 8, 2021
Deputies are investigating two scenes in relation to the incident, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says. People are being asked to avoid the area of the 200 block of E Street as well as the Breezewood Mobile Home Park along S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Updates to follow.