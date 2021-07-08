SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An earthquake and several aftershocks could be felt across Northern California on Thursday afternoon.
The US Geological Survey reports that the first earthquake, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, happened on the eastern side of the Sierra in California, 19 miles SSW of Smith Valley, Nevada.
There were also more than a dozen aftershocks ranging from 3.1 up to 4.2, which were near the towns of Walker, Markleeville, Dardanelle, and Coleville. They all happened just within minutes of each other.
Rumblings could be felt in and around the Sacramento region, including West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove, and in parts of the Bay Area, including San Francisco.
Earthquake felt at West Sacramento City Hall!
The California Office of Emergency Services said there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries as a result of the quakes, but the situation is rapidly evolving. Cal OES said it is also looking into a 4.8 magnitude quake near Farmington in San Joaquin County. The USGS initially had that listed on its website but it has since been removed.
According to the California Earthquake Authority, earthquake risks across the Sacramento region are caused by three fault lines: Cleveland Hills, Sierra Nevada Fault, and San Joaquin Fault.