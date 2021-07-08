SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cooling centers around the Sacramento region will open up this weekend as another brutal heatwave hits Northern California.
Triple digits are expected to be recorded throughout the Sacramento Valley from Thursday through the weekend, with the hottest days expected on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are projected to reach as high as 110 degrees in Sacramento before dwindling off into the mid-to-high 90s through the middle of next week.READ MORE: WATCH: Sacramento Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Led Chase, Shot At Officers
It is advised to stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.
Find a list below of cooling centers that will be open during the heat wave.
Sacramento
Hart Senior Center
915 27th Street
June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.
Hagginwood Community Center
3721 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento
June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.
Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church
6701 Lemon Hill Ave.
July 8-11: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Davis
Veterans Memorial Center
203 E. 14th St.
July 9-10: 3 to 7 p.m.; July 11: 1 to 7 p.m.
Elk Grove
Elk Grove Animal Shelter
9150 Union Park Way
July 9-11: Noon to 8 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Dr.
July 9-11: 2 to 8 p.m.
Citrus Heights
Citrus Heights Community Center
6300 Fountain Square Dr, Citrus Heights
July 8-12: noon to 7 p.m.
Folsom
Folsom Public Library
411 Stafford St.
July 9-10: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; July 11: 2 to 7 p.m.