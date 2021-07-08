FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A high-speed chase that started in Solano County along Interstate 80 ended in a crash in Contra Costa County, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says the chase began around 6:45 p.m. with a Solano County Sheriff's Office patrol car chasing a felony vehicle along I-80. Deputies had to break off their chase with the suspect driving recklessly, but CHP continued tracking by aircraft.
The air unit kept tabs on the suspect as it sped towards Contra Costa County – at times hitting speeds over 100 mph.
No patrol units on the ground were chasing after the suspects at this point. However, near I-80 and Pomona, the suspect lost control and crashed into the center divide.
Two people who were in the car got out and ran, CHP says. The driver was still in the driver’s seat unconscious.
Officers soon detained the people who ran while the driver was rushed to a hospital in Walnut Creek by helicopter.
The driver’s current condition has not been disclosed.