CHP Chase That Started In Solano County Ends In Contra Costa CountyVideo provided by CHP-Golden Gate.

1 hour ago

Study: There Is No Mass Exodus From CaliforniaDespite reports of an exodus from California, there is no evidence of an abnormal increase of residents planning to leave the state, according to a recent study. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Calls For Conservation As Drought Intensifies Across WestGov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as Western states weather a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.

2 hours ago

Thursday Noon Forecast - 7/8/21Jordan Segundo has the latest weather conditions for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Authorities Searching For Bear That Mauled Chico Woman To Death In MontanaA grizzly bear pulled a Butte County woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in the western Montana town of Ovando when she was killed early Tuesday, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials as they provided more details about the attack.

2 hours ago