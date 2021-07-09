SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As extreme heat is expected to blanket California through the weekend, the state’s power grid operator issued a Flex Alert for Friday calling on residents to conserve energy to release stress on the grid.
The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) said the Flex Alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cal ISO said the state power supply is forecasted to be tight Friday.
The California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for tomorrow, July 9, from 4-9 p.m. due to extreme across the state heat urging consumers to reduce energy use to help relieve stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/kaYxKU9wBb pic.twitter.com/fh12R8XJI4
— California ISO (@California_ISO) July 8, 2021
Early Friday afternoon, Cal ISO also issued a grid warning due to wildfires risks stemming from the anticipation of using electricity reserves.
During the Flex Alert, residents are advised to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights and items that use power.
Multiple Flex Alerts have already been issued this year as summer-like weather arrived early, as did the start of California’s wildfire season. The most recent alert was issued at the end of June, but Californians’ power conservation efforts helped avoid what would have been the first rolling blackouts of the year.