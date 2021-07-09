SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While new CDC recommendations state that fully vaccinated teachers and students won’t need to wear masks in school this upcoming academic year, California students will be keeping their masks on.

California public health leaders say they are keeping the mask guidance for schools in place to ensure all kids are treated equally.

On Friday, CDC officials announced that they would be updating the mask guidance for schools now that more children age 12 and up have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Still, the CDC has not advised schools to require shots for teachers and eligible students. It’s also not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated – or how parents will know if teachers are immunized.

The CDC last updated its guidance in May, dropping the mask guidance for fully vaccinated people in most public places.

California waited until June 15 to drop its statewide mask mandate. However, the state’s new guidance that went into effect that day requires all people – regardless if they’re vaccinated or not – still wear masks on public transit, healthcare settings, and indoors at K-12 schools.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday that they would be updating their mask guidelines. However, officials noted that California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings.

“At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment,” said California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement.

Masks remain required for people who are not vaccinated in most settings.

For more information and to read the CDC’s full updated guidance, click here.