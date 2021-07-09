SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver suspected in a south Sacramento hit-and-run that left a woman with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10:30 p.m., a woman tried to cross Florin Road at Fawn Way. She first stepped in front of a car in the #1 eastbound lane, but that driver was able to stop in time.
However, the woman was then struck by a car when she tried to cross the #2 lane. The impact of the collision threw her onto the roadway, officers say, and left her with life-threatening injuries.
The driver who hit the woman took off before officers could get to the scene. The suspect’s car is believed to be a grey, 2002-2004 Mercedes C Class.
No other details about the suspect were available.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Shoots Woman In Elk Grove, Then Kills Himself
Anyone with information relevant to the hit-and-run investigation is urged to call CHP at (916) 897-5600.