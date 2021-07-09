CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire that spread from a Sacramento business to a home has displaced a family, authorities say.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Pro Audio car stereo installation business near Franklin Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters quickly called for a second alarm as the flames started to spread to a neighboring home.

Crews were then able to extinguish the flames, but not before the neighboring house suffered exterior damage.

No injuries were reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire at the car stereo business is still under investigation.