SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire that spread from a Sacramento business to a home has displaced a family, authorities say.
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Pro Audio car stereo installation business near Franklin Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters quickly called for a second alarm as the flames started to spread to a neighboring home.
Crews were then able to extinguish the flames, but not before the neighboring house suffered exterior damage.
No injuries were reported, firefighters say.
Incident final: Fire at Pro Audio on Franklin Blvd / 23rd Ave has been extinguished and no injuries reported. A family is displaced from a neighboring home due to fire damage. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NJmMvKmZta
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2021
Exactly what started the fire at the car stereo business is still under investigation.