MODESTO (CBS13) — A 38-year-old man has died after he was found shot in front of a Modesto home early Friday morning.
Modesto police say officers responded to the 400 block of Vine Street around 1:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down. In front of a home in the area, officers soon found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers started first aid immediately, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 342-9162.