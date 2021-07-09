RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man allegedly came to his place of work in Rancho Cordova heavily intoxicated and armed with a handgun – prompting a short standoff with officers, authorities say.
The incident happened back on June 30. Rancho Cordova police say officers responded to the Folsom Boulevard business after someone called for help dealing with their belligerent co-worker.
Police say the man was armed with a handgun and highly intoxicated. He also allegedly ripped off the front door of the business, the co-worker reported.
With the suspect alone inside the business, officers started making announcements to urge the suspect to leave the building unarmed.
Officers say it took around an hour and a half for the suspect to surrender. After he came out, officers moved in and recovered the handgun – which they found was loaded.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Sacramento resident Richard Smith. He’s now facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication.