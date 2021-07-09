Psychiatrist Stripped Of Medical License For Misconduct In 2017 Has License ReinstatedA Sacramento psychiatrist stripped of his license for having sex with a patient just got that license back. Doctor Lenton Morrow once treated patients for suicidal tendencies and substance abuse problems. After the state found out he slept with a patient and was over-prescribing pills, he lost his license in 2017. But he's now convinced a judge and the medical board--that he's remorseful and rehabilitated. He's now on probation, can no longer prescribe controlled substances, and has to undergo psychotherapy.

Cupholder Possibly Saves Child's Life During Sacramento Drive-By ShootingBullets flew on a Sacramento freeway, narrowly missing a five-year-old boy in the back seat. The shooting happened last week on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard. A bullet went through the trunk of a mother’s car, stopping just short of hitting her 5-year-old son.

Scientists: High Heat Accelerating Evaporation Of Critical Water ResourcesThis heatwave is bad news for an already bad drought in California. Scientists say triple-digit temperatures that last days on end are evaporating water from critical resources. Scientists say triple-digit temperatures that last days on end are evaporating water from critical resources.

UC Davis Psychology Professor Tapped For Federal Autism Coordinating CommitteeA UC Davis professor is taking on a new role that will help people with autism nationwide.

Auburn Woman Helping Develop Braillists Behind BarsPlenty of people have seen braille on public restroom signs, ATMs, and a variety of other items – one being books. Peggy Schuetz in Auburn is churning out pages of braille faster than your fingers can skim the page and has been for a long time.

