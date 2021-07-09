Despite Updated CDC Guidance, California Will Still Require Masks In Schools For All StudentsWhile new CDC recommendations state that fully vaccinated teachers and students won’t need to wear masks in school this upcoming academic year, California students will be keeping their masks on.

5 minutes ago

Additional Drivers Come Forward Claiming To Have Windows Shot Out By Freeway ShooterSince our report on the arrest of 42-year-old Jose Eliseo Capacho Bonilla, additional people claiming to also be his victims have come forward.

19 minutes ago

Stanislaus County Fair Kicks OffThe heat is on. No matter where you live, it may be the hottest Stanislaus County Fair ever. Visitors are already feeling the heat at the fairgrounds in Turlock. It is not stopping people from showing up.

26 minutes ago

Police Identify Woman In Davis With Severe AmnesiaPolice say they have identified the woman with severe amnesia who was found in Davis. The woman said she had no memory of who she was or how she showed up in the backyard of a home on Seabright Avenue back in May. She was in otherwise good health, Davis police say.

34 minutes ago

Vacaville Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old BoyAccording to a statement from the Vacaville Police Department, Macoy Lenguya was last seen walking in the area of Markham Avenue and Manzanita Drive around noon. His parents told police that he was playing outside in front of the house when they last saw him. They went inside, and when they came out about 10 minutes later, he was gone.

38 minutes ago