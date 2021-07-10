STOCKTON (CBS13) – Crews on Saturday were searching for a teenager who went missing in the river in Stockton.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old boy and his father were trying to recover a lost boat anchor in the San Joaquin River near Buckley Cove Park.
The boy was using a breathing apparatus to enter the water, and the father soon noticed his son was having problems while under, authorities said.
The sheriff's office said the father pulled up the line his son was attached to find he was no longer connected.
As of 5 p.m., there have been no updates on the search and if the boy has been found.