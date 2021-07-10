DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – Authorities in Diamond Springs are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
Deputies responded Friday afternoon to an area along Fowler Lane after receiving reports of a suspicious death. As of Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office classified the death of 63-year-old Jeanie Cilley as a homicide.READ MORE: Person Killed In Florin Road Hit-And-Run Identified As 16-Year-Old Girl
The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made.READ MORE: Crews Find Body Of Teen Boy Who Went Missing In San Joaquin River
Details regarding the manner of death were also not available.MORE NEWS: Third Day Of 110-Degree Heat This Year Ties Sacramento Record
The sheriff’s office said it will provide more details as they become available.