KEYES (CBS13) – A jury convicted a Turlock man of two counts of attempted murder for stabbing two people last September, the Stanislaus County District Attorney announced.
Salvidor Madrigal Ramos, 40, was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and threatening to commit a crime.
Ramos stabbed Ildefonso Herrera and Jasmine Summerlin, Ramos’ girlfriend, after seeing them together in Summerlin’s car, prosecutors said.
Herrera and Summerlin were driving through the Keyes area to drop off a friend when Ramos spotted them. Prosecutors said the vehicle Ramos was in began chasing the pair and forced them to pull over. Ramos then got out of the car and approached the passenger side of Summerlin's vehicle to repeatedly stab Herrera in the arm and left leg.
The district attorney’s office said Ramos then approached Summerlin on the driver’s side and threatened to kill her before stabbing her twice in the temple.
Ramos then took Summerlin’s car to an apartment complex in Turlock where prosecutors say a witness saw him and another man trying to clean blood that got on the car.
At the time of the crime, Ramos was reportedly out on bail for drug-related charges and one count of evading a peace officer.
His next court date is set for July 29 for four out-on-bail enhancements. A sentencing date will be scheduled after that.