SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire truck that was responding to a vehicle fire along Interstate 80 in Sacramento was rear-ended while on the side of the freeway.
The incident happened late Monday morning west of Raley Boulevard.
All the fire personnel who were working at the scene escaped the crash without injury.
Firefighters say the driver of the car that rear-ended the fire truck had to be taken to the hospital, however.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.