ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville restaurant will stay closed on Monday after one of their employees was killed in a crash.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified Raquel Hudson as one of the two people killed in a crash on Saturday along Garden Highway in South Natomas.
Hudson, 28, was a beloved hostess at Q1227. The general manager of the restaurant says she also helped raise Hudson since she was five years old.
"I just kept saying it's not true," Tamara Bennett said.
Dejuana Byrd – a friend of Hudson’s – was also killed in the crash, while a third passenger was seriously hurt.
Police are investigating whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Bennett said Q1227 will be closed until Tuesday so that employees can mourn.