SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento landmark eatery Tower Cafe is set to reopen for the first time in over a year on Monday.
The longtime brunch spot says it will open at 8 a.m. It’s been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
There will be no dinner service until Friday. The restaurant says it also won’t be taking reservations or phone orders for the time being.
Like many restaurants trying to regain their footing after the pandemic, Tower Cafe is still short-staffed. People interested in working at the restaurant are urged to fill out an application online and drop it off along with a resume at Tower Cafe.