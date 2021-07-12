Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?The Child Tax Credit is about to change for parents. Starting on July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay up to $300 per kid per month. The payment schedule only extends through the end of 2021. But the whole Credit could come to total more than any previous stimulus check. And it could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form. But who qualifies for the payments, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?

California EDD Now Requiring Proof of Job Search To Collect BenefitsAfter more than a year of a COVID-19 hiatus, California officials once again Sunday began requiring state residents to provide proof of an employment search to obtain their unemployment benefits.

Judge Denies Gov. Newsom's Request To Be Listed As Democrat On Recall BallotCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him, a judge ruled Monday.

Parents Urged To Prepare To Take Steps To Keep Kids Safe Around The PoolDrowning is the number one cause of injury-related deaths in U.S. children between 1-4 years old. See what you can do to keep kids safe this summer.

Vaccine Warning Issued About Johnson And Johnson COVID VaccineTonight the FDA is warning people about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They say that, while rare, there is the risk people could get Guillen-Barre syndrome -- that's when the immune system attacks the nerves. There have been 100 reports of the condition so far. No link has been found between Guillen-Barre and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

