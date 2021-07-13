AUBURN (CBS13) — A man armed with a knife suspected of shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of items from an Auburn grocery store was arrested after a tense standoff with deputies.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, late on the night of July 9, deputies responded to the Auburn Bel Air store to investigate a petty theft report.
Deputies were told that a man had walked out of the store with over $640 worth of items he allegedly didn’t pay for.
In the parking lot, deputies say they found the man – identified as 62-year-old Auburn resident Richard Cooke – holding a six-inch knife. Deputies ordered Cooke to drop the knife, but he allegedly refused to do so and instead started walking towards Highway 49.
Less-lethal methods were then attempted, but deputies say they had no effect on Cooke.
At some point, Cooke allegedly threw the knife over his head – narrowly missing the deputies behind him.
The deputies were eventually able to subdue him and Cooke was arrested.
Cooke is now facing charges of resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon to resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer, petty theft, and a parole violation.