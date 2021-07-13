STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Bystanders rushed in to help after a rollover crash near Modesto on Monday.
The crash happened a little after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Keyes and S. Carpenter roads.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles – a sedan and a pickup truck – were involved, California Highway Patrol's Modesto division says. The crash caused the pickup truck to rollover, causing major damage both vehicles.
As seen in video taken at the scene, bystanders rushed in just after the crash to help the drivers.
Officers say the pickup truck driver suffered moderate to serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.
A pole and a traffic sign were also damaged in the crash.