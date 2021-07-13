Menu
$750K In State Funds Going To Rebuilding Historic Tony Zupo Field In Lodi
A piece of Lodi history went up in flames after a raging fire tore through Tony Zupo Field back in September 2019. Lodi Deputy Fire Chief Ron Penix said the field was built in 1924, which is why the fire spread quickly. The field was once home to the “Lodi Crushers” collegiate wood-bat baseball team. Generations of players have faced off on this field, including some famous names that ended up going pro.
18 minutes ago
Little Free Library In Modesto Blown-Up With Fireworks
The incident happened on Monday. The owner of the library thinks someone used an M-80-style firework to destroy the box. Now, the community is coming together to help rebuild the library, which aims to provide reading materials for all.
30 minutes ago
Man Facing Arson Charges For Placerville Fire
A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of committing arson in Placerville, police say.
43 minutes ago
Mysterious Woman With Amnesia In Davis Had Been Reported Missing Out Of LA 1 Month Earlier
Questions are still swirling around the case of an L.A. County woman missing for months.
Little Free Library Blown Up With Fireworks
A little library in Modesto was destroyed after being blown up with fireworks.
Man Arrested On Arson Charge In Placerville
A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of committing arson in Placerville.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - July 13, 2021
The latest weather forecast.
6 hours ago
Tuesday Weather Forecast - July 13, 2021
Find out how things will cool off this week.
11 hours ago
Monday Evening Forecast - 7/12/21
Darla Givens reports on the current weather conditions and forecast for the Sacramento region.
1 day ago
Monday Afternoon Forecast - July 12, 2021
The latest weather forecast.
1 day ago
Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.
Manfred: A's Fate In Oakland To Be Decided In Coming Months
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold Medal
The USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.
Gausman, Casali Power Giants To Sweep Of Nationals
Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
10 Must-Read Books For Every Summer Reading List
It’s that time of year when grabbing a book on your way out the door is essential, because you wouldn’t want to risk missing any outdoor reading opportunities.
'It Creates A Rollercoaster Experience For The Fans': Chido Nwokocha On BET's 'Tyler Perry's Sistas'
The actor talks with us about season 3 of "Sistas" on BET and what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.
Jeff Probst Says 'Survivor' Season 41 Is The Dawn Of A New Era: 'It's Like The Monster In A Horror Movie'
'Survivor' is entering its third decade on-air, and rumor has it; it may be one of the toughest seasons yet.
'Trevor Noah Wanted To Give Asian People A Voice': Ronny Chieng On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'
The actor and comedian talks with us about working on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and acting in movies like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Long Story Short."
FULL LIST: 60 Minutes, Survivor And The 73rd Emmy Awards Live Highlight CBS Fall Lineup
CBS has announced their fall lineup for 2021.
Cedric The Entertainer To Host The 73rd Emmy Awards LIVE On CBS: 'An Enormous Honor''
CBS and the Television Academy have announced the return to a live show for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19th at 8:00 PM live ET/5:00 PM live PT on CBS.
Beavers Used To Restore Wildlife Habitat In Lincoln
A Placer County habitat in Lincoln has been restored, after once a major risk for wildfire. Beavers are to thank for it.
1 hour ago
Beckwourth Complex Fire In Lassen And Plumas County Poses Unprecedented Challenges
Containment on the fire nearly doubled overnight as crews working on the fire faced extreme challenges.
1 hour ago
July 13, 2021 at 12:30 am