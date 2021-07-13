STOCKTON (CBS13) — One Northern California community college is offering students free textbooks if they get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Delta College announced on Tuesday that students who provide proof of vaccination will get their textbooks for free this coming fall semester.
“Although two-thirds of Delta students receive free tuition, we know they face additional costs that can put financial strain on their families and make it difficult for them to finish college,” said Delta College Superintendent/President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani in a statement.
At the same time, the college's board of trustees also got rid of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff.
Still, the board also directed mask and social distancing mandates to continue.
While Delta College has dropped their vaccine requirement, other colleges in the area appear to be finalizing their policies for the upcoming school year. Both the University of California and California State University systems have proposed policies requiring all students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 before coming back on campus.
Delta College’s fall semester classes, which will still be a mix of online and in-person, start on Aug. 23.