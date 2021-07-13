FOLSOM (CBS13) — Some people in Folsom are fighting back against plans to expand services at a cemetery.
"I want to be able to sit on my front porch and not have to see a puff of smoke and going, 'Oh, they're doing it right now,'" said homeowner Denise Shuker.
Lakeside Memorial Lawn has submitted plans to the city to open a crematorium.
According to the application, there is a growing need for cremation services in Folsom as only one place in the city is offering the service.
But, people who live nearby don’t want a crematorium so close to their homes.
"I don't think it's a smart idea," said Folsom homeowner Dean Handy. "I think there's plenty of places in way out there forever that could be used for a crematorium."
The project is undergoing environmental review. The city council would have to approve it before it can open.