LATHROP (CBS13) — The suspect arrested after a wild crime spree that stretched from Lathrop to Ripon – and that left one person dead – has been identified.
Deputies say a person was found shot dead inside a home along Talc Street in Lathrop late Monday morning. The suspect and the victim were brothers, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
After the killing, the suspect reportedly drove off. Deputies say, about a mile away, the suspect then hid his own vehicle and carjacked a pick-up truck. He then drove the vehicle to Ripon where he abandoned that vehicle and allegedly carjacked another truck.
Law enforcement officers then spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later and pulled it over on Highway 120 between Oakdale and Ripon after a short pursuit.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office identified him as 35-year-old Stephan Williamson.
Williamson has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of murder and car theft.