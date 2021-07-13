PATTERSON (CBS13) — A home invasion suspect also accused of burglarizing over a dozen cars has been arrested in Patterson, authorities say.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, early Tuesday morning, a homeowner along the 1300 block of Beaver Creek Drive in Patterson called to report that they had found a man inside their home.
That man had already left the home, deputies say, but the sheriff's office soon got another call from someone else reporting that that same suspect was being confronted by a neighbor along the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive.
Deputies were able to find the suspect – identified as 24-year-old San Francisco resident Bradley Askew – near Skimmer and Cliff Swallow drives. He was soon arrested.
Askew was also allegedly in possession of items stolen from several vehicles. In total, deputies say they found that about 15 cars had been burglarized in the area.
Askew is now facing charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property, burglary, and resisting arrest.