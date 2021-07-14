DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Authorities say a death investigation is the reason for a heavy law enforcement presence in a Diamond Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.
No other details about the death, including if it is suspicious, has been released at this time.
Fowler Lane is closed between Panther Lane and Short Road. Drivers are used to use North Circle Drive to Canyon Valley Road to get to Pleasant Valley Road or Highway 49.
Updates to follow.