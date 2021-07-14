SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old Sacramento man was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Sacramento Tuesday night, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near 45th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: What You Need To Know
It appears the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, he left the east roadside edge and went up onto a concrete curb. The rider then crashed into a pole and was ejected.READ MORE: Yolo County Recommends Masking Up Indoors As Delta Variant Spreads
Medics pronounced the rider dead at the scene, CHP says.
The name of the rider has not been released at this point.MORE NEWS: New 1,200-Acre Wildfire Burning Near Where The 2018 Camp Fire Started
Officers are continuing to investigate the crash.