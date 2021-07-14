NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Sergey Tkachuk, 28, previously pleaded guilty to the crime on April 19.
The DOJ said the plea agreement indicated he was unaware pills he sold contained fentanyl.
Thachuk obtained dozens of pills that were found to be counterfeit versions of Norcos, authorities said.
He then sold 16 pills to an individual at $6 per pill. That buyer died of an overdose, the DOJ said.
“This case is another example of the extreme danger posed by pills that appear to be legitimate pharmaceutical products but actually contain fentanyl,” Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said on Monday. “The public should be aware that any pill that did not come directly from a pharmacy as a result of a valid prescription could contain deadly quantities of fentanyl or other drugs.”