SEATTLE (CBS13) — Former San Francisco 49er cornerback Richard Sherman was reportedly arrested in Seattle on Wednesday morning.
Per an ESPN report, Sherman was booked for "Burglary Domestic Violence" in King County, Washington. He was denied bail.
Sherman, a Stanford product, spent the start of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the San Francisco 49ers for the past three seasons.
While not naming Sherman, the NFL Players Association released a statement acknowledging that one of their leaders had been arrested.
"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA wrote.
Sherman, 33, is a Vice President with the NFL Players Association.
The 49ers released Sherman at the end of the 2020 season. He was still unsigned for the 2021 season.