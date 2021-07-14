ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A child was left in critical condition after being struck by a driver in what started as an apparent hit-and-run accident in Roseville on Tuesday night.
Roseville police say the incident happened along the 2500 block of Hayden Parkway.
Officers responded to the scene after a child on a scooter was struck by a driver. Police say the incident started as an apparent hit-and-run, but officers were soon able to learn the identity of the driver.
The driver is now cooperating with the investigation, police say, and DUI is not suspected.
Police say the child remains in critical condition.