By CBS13 Staff
1:05 p.m Update: Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to Sacramento police, the suspect was a male juvenile wanted as a person of interest in an Oak Park homicide case from earlier this year. No other details about the suspect have been released.

The roads that were blocked in the area should be opening up again shortly.

Previous story below: 

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search for a wanted suspect has prompted a SWAT team response to a Sacramento neighborhood.

The scene is along the 8800 block of Sawtelle Way.

Sacramento police say detectives are following up on a search for a wanted suspect. That suspect was last seen near Watt Access area.

Exactly what the suspect is wanted for has not been disclosed.

A perimeter has been set up and a SWAT team, along with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, is helping in the search, police say.

Traffic in the immediate area could be impacted, police say.

Updates to follow.