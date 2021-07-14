DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis Varsity baseball team has been placed on suspension after allegations of misconduct.
UC Davis officials announced on Wednesday that the entire baseball program has been suspended pending the outcome of a review into the allegations. The team's coaching staff has also been put on administrative leave, the university said.
The university said its Office of Compliance and Policy will be investigating the allegations.
No details about the alleged misconduct have been released.
University officials say the review is expected to last through the first few months of the coming fall quarter. Due to this timeline, it’s unclear when team activities could resume.