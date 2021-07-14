DAVIS (CBS13) — Public health leaders in Yolo County are again urging people, even those who are vaccinated for COVID-19, to wear masks indoors.
On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health Officer recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. This recommendation comes as the Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 being found in the county.
Officials say the Delta variant made up 76% of the positive samples collected from the Healthy Yolo Together COVID-19 testing effort in the county late last month into July.
The recommendation comes after California loosened its guidelines, allowing people who are fully vaccinated to go without masks in most situations.
Health leaders are pleading for people to get vaccinated if and when they can, noting that the vaccines appear to be effective against COVID-19 variants.
"Vaccines remain the absolute best form of protection against COVID-19, and I implore everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible," said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement.
Yolo County residents can even get vaccinated at home or at their place of business. People interested in taking advantage of that program, which has been extended to July 30, can call the county at (530) 666-8665 to set up an appointment.