BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Butte County residents remain on high alert as the Dixie Fire continues to grow.
The latest numbers from Cal Fire Thursday morning show the wildfire has burned 2,250 acres. Still no containment has been reported, with the steep and inaccessible terrain complicating the fire fight.
It’s burning just miles away from the town of Paradise that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire.
Officials did say, however, the burn scars from the Camp Fire could help slow the spread of the Dixie Fire – and other future wildfires, as well.
#DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County remains 2,250 acres. @CALFIRE_ButteCo https://t.co/vMYsruB5cn pic.twitter.com/xfs6nwD70w
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 15, 2021
Cal Fire says planes fighting the Dixie Fire were unexpectedly grounded Tuesday night because of an unauthorized drone in the area. The person flying the drone could face a $20,000 fine and up to one year in jail, authorities said.
A total of 350 fire personnel have been assigned to the Dixie Fire as of Thursday.