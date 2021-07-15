SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash near the Arden Fair Mall on Wednesday night, police say.
Sacramento police say, a little before 7:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash along the 1600 block of Arden Way.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say the motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The motorcyclist later died from his injuries, police say.
No information about the motorcyclist, other than that he was a man, has been released.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Arden Way at Heritage Lane was closed through the night. It has since reopened.